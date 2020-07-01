XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

01/07/2020 - 08:39 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Rejects Benfica, Unai Emery Now In Side’s Sights

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has rejected the chance to take over at Portuguese giants Benfica. 

Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham earlier this season, but the Argentine continues to be linked with a return to the game and is an attractive option for a number of clubs.

 



Portuguese giants Benfica have been in touch with Pochettino to try to tempt him to take over at the Estadio da Luz.

However, according to Portuguese sports daily Record, Pochettino has turned down Benfica and is aiming for a job in one of Europe's top five leagues.
 


He also wants to take over a club that have an opportunity to win the biggest trophies in the game and is keeping an eye on the situation at Real Madrid.



Benfica are now switching their attention to former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery.

The Spaniard also worked in the Premier League earlier this season, but was shown the door by the Gunners following a series of poor results.
 


Ex-Everton boss Marco Silva and former Benfica coach Jorge Jesus both remain potential appointments however, as the Lisbon giants look to prepare for the 2020/21 campaign.
 