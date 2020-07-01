Mauricio Pochettino Rejects Benfica, Unai Emery Now In Side’s Sights

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has rejected the chance to take over at Portuguese giants Benfica.



Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham earlier this season, but the Argentine continues to be linked with a return to the game and is an attractive option for a number of clubs.











Portuguese giants Benfica have been in touch with Pochettino to try to tempt him to take over at the Estadio da Luz.



However, according to Portuguese sports daily Record, Pochettino has turned down Benfica and is aiming for a job in one of Europe's top five leagues.





He also wants to take over a club that have an opportunity to win the biggest trophies in the game and is keeping an eye on the situation at Real Madrid.







Benfica are now switching their attention to former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery.



The Spaniard also worked in the Premier League earlier this season, but was shown the door by the Gunners following a series of poor results.





Ex-Everton boss Marco Silva and former Benfica coach Jorge Jesus both remain potential appointments however, as the Lisbon giants look to prepare for the 2020/21 campaign.

