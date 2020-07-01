Nicolas Pepe On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Premier League meeting with Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners are looking to move up the league table from their current placing of tenth and victory this evening would close the gap on fifth placed Manchester United to six points.













Gunners boss Mikel Arteta continues to make do without a host of players, with Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers all out.



Norwich arrive in north London sitting rock bottom of the Premier League and have defender Timm Klose suspended following his weekend sending off.





Emiliano Martinez lines up in goal for Arsenal tonight, while at the back Arteta goes for Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac. Granit Xhaka starts along with Dani Ceballos in midfield, while Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney also play. Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng and Reiss Nelson also feature.







The Arsenal boss has options to make changes if needed against Norwich tonight, including Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah.





Arsenal Team vs Norwich City



Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Tierney, Nelson, Lacazette, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Macey, Sokratis, Holding, Cedric, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah

