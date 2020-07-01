Paris Saint-Germain Pencil In Date For Celtic Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are set to play Celtic in a friendly game on 21st July, four days after another friendly game, as they shape up for two cup finals.



The French champions are preparing for the Coupe de France, where Saint-Etienne are set to be their opponents on 24th July.











PSG then have the Coupe de la Ligue final to look forward to on 31st July, where Lyon will provide the opposition.



The club are determined to prepare in the best possible way and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, two friendlies for later this month have been added on to the schedule; PSG are set to meet Le Havre on 12th July.





Irish side Shamrock Rovers will provide PSG's opposition on 17th July, before Scottish champions Celtic arrive on 21st July.







Celtic boss Neil Lennon will look to use the friendly to assess his side's pre-season preparations, with PSG sure to present a stiff test for the Bhoys.



Both PSG and Celtic saw their respective league seasons ended early and each were handed the title.





As a result, Celtic are shaping up to go for what would a historic tenth top flight title in a row next term.



PSG have won seven of the last eight Ligue 1 titles, a run which includes the last three titles on the spin.

