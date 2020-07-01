Rangers Target Stuck In Homeland Due To Lack of Flights As Gers Continue Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers target Bongani Zungu is still in South Africa due to a lack of flights as talks continue between the Gers and Amiens over a deal.



Steven Gerrard has identified the South Africa international as someone he wants to add to his squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.











The Scottish giants are in talks with Amiens as they try to reach an agreement for Zungu, but the player is still in South Africa, according to the Sheffield Star's Joe Crann.



Zungu has been left stuck in his homeland due to a lack of flights.





It is claimed that Amiens could agree to sell the midfielder this summer if Rangers come up with between €4m and €5m.







Zungu joined Amiens in 2017 from Portuguese outfit Vitoria, who took him to Europe from South African side Mamelodi Sundowns.



The midfielder, who has won 29 caps for South Africa, is under contract with Amiens for a further year, having penned a four-year deal when he joined.





Zungu made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, providing one assist for his team-mates, and picked up four yellow cards in the process.



He operates as a defensive midfielder.

