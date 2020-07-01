Working Under Carlo Ancelotti Privilege – Everton Star Excited For Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Tom Davies has admitted he is looking forward to the future under Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti and has stressed the Italian always wants the players to put the team first.



Ancelotti arrived at Goodison Park in late December to help stabilise the team after Marco Silva’s tenure left the Toffees in the relegation zone.













The Italian has managed to lift Everton to 12th place in the Premier League table and is looking for his men to finish in a European spot by the end of the season.



Toffees youngster Davies insists the arrival of Ancelotti has helped the team to progress, with the former Real Madrid coach making the players feel like they could beat any team in the world.





Davies revealed he is looking forward where Ancelotti can take Everton in the future, with the 21-year old admitting the manager always stresses to the players that the team’s need always comes before their own personal ones.







“We’ve got better as the season has gone on and I feel we’ve progressed a lot since the new manager has come in”, Davies wrote in a column on Everton’s official site.



“The way he sets us up makes us feel like we can beat anyone.





“Working under him is a privilege and I’m trying to learn as much as I can from him.



“Everybody knows how much of a legend he is in football – as a player and a manager. His knowledge for the game is brilliant.



“Being in his training sessions and seeing how he sets the team up to playing certain sides… it’s great for me to be able to learn and work with him.



“He’s not one to scream and shout but he demands a lot from you. We all know what he wants and how hard he wants us to work, it’s all about putting the team first.



“And no matter how well or badly you are playing, you have got to put 100 per cent in.



“I’m looking forward to seeing how far we can go with the manager in charge. We’ve got quality in the squad, great coaching staff and great fans.



"These are exciting times for the club.”



Ancelotti’s Everton will face Spurs on Monday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with both clubs vying for a European spot for next season.

