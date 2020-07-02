XRegister
Inside Futbol

02/07/2020 - 09:12 BST

Amiens Take Hardline Stance On Rangers Target Bongani Zungu, One Club Already Scared Off

 




Rangers target Bongani Zungu is keen to move on from Amiens this summer, but the French side are in no mood to cut their asking price, a stance which has already scared off one interested club. 

Zungu is currently in South Africa and has not yet returned to France due to a lack of flights.

 



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard wants to land the midfielder and the Gers are currently in talks to try to push a deal over the line.

Zungu, who came close to joining Real Mallorca in January, is resolved that he wants to leave Amiens this summer, according to French outlet Le 11 Amienois.
 


However, Amiens are clear that they will not accept a reduced price for the midfielder and he will only leave if his asking price is met.



The French side value Zungu at between €4m and €5m and are determined that his price will not be knocked down.

It is unclear if Rangers are willing to meet Zungu's asking price, or are trying to negotiate a lower sum with Amiens.
 


Strasbourg, who were also keen on landing Zungu, have already been scared off by Amiens' stance and are looking at other targets.

Zungu made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 for Amiens this season and helped his side play out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in February.
 