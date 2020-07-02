Bernardo Silva On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Manchester City have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium tonight.



Liverpool have now secured the league title, but the Reds are zeroing in on the 100-point mark and Manchester City will be keen to deal them a blow.













Citizens boss Pep Guardiola is without striker Sergio Aguero, with the hitman ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, as he plots how to beat Liverpool.



Influential Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho is also absent this evening as he is suspended.





Guardiola selects Ederson in goal, while in defence he puts his trust in Eric Garcia and Aymeric Laporte as the centre-back pairing; Kyle Walker and Bernard Mendy are full-backs. Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan also play, while Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling support Gabriel Jesus.







If Guardiola needs to make any changes tonight then he has options on the bench, including Nicolas Otamendi and Bernardo Silva.





Manchester City Team vs Liverpool



Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (c), Foden, Jesus, Sterling



Substitutes: Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Bernardo, D.Silva, Mahrez, Cancelo, Otamendi, Doyle

