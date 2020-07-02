Celtic Suffer Blow In Haris Belkebla Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla, with the French side firming up their position on the Algeria international.



Viewed by many as one of the top defensive midfielders in the French top flight, Belkebla has been linked with several sides this summer.











Strasbourg and Lens are keen on Belkebla, with an eye on keeping him in France, while Rangers are also admirers of the 26-year-old.



Celtic have touched base with Belkebla's representatives as they explore a deal for the in-demand midfielder and it has been claimed that the Algerian is open to the move.





However, Brest are firming up their position and the club's sporting director has insisted that Belkebla will not leave, with the focus more on making additions to strengthen the squad than sanctioning departures to weaken it.







"There is no opening for a possible departure of the player", Gregory Lorenzi was quoted as saying by French outlet Foot Sur 7.



"We are instead in the spirit of wanting to strengthen."





Brest have Belkebla under contract for a further two years and clubs keen on the midfielder may need him to push for a move away if they are to stand any chance of snapping him up this summer.

