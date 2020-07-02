Don’t Be Bitter – Carlton Cole Hits Back At Criticism From Some Chelsea Fans After Celebrating West Ham Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlton Cole has commented on criticism of him celebrating West Ham United scoring against Chelsea on Wednesday night.



The Hammers managed to boost their Premier League survival hopes by beating Chelsea 3-2 at an empty London Stadium, with goals from Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio and Andriy Yarmolenko.











Cole was watching the game on a Sky Sports Watchalong and celebrated when West Ham hit the back of the net.



Having come through the youth ranks and started his senior professional career at Chelsea, the former striker was criticised by some Blues fans for his reaction.





Cole has now addressed the criticism, explaining his view and wrote on Twitter: "How any Chelsea supporter can criticise me for celebrating West Ham scoring and winning is beyond me.







"Let’s get this right! I’m supposed to not celebrate because you gave me a chance in my youth days?



"Of course I’m grateful for that but I spent my best and longest years at the Hammers who gave me a chance too and continue to give me support in my coaching development.





"Plus we needed the points to stay in the league. Circumstances have made it this way.



"Not that I don’t want Chelsea to do well, but I’d celebrate like that against any team we grinded a win from especially in these times.



"Don’t be bitter. Chelsea will always hold a special place in my heart", the former striker added.



West Ham have now pulled three points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League, while Manchester United and Wolves are just two points behind fourth placed Chelsea in the hunt for a Champions League spot.



Cole made a total of 293 appearances for West Ham, scoring 67 times, while he pulled on a Chelsea shirt on 34 occasions, managing eight goals.

