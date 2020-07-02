Everton Set To Snap Up Marseille Talent, Player Snubbed Contract Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are to snap up young defender Niels Nkounkou from Marseille, according to the Times.



The highly rated left-back snubbed the offer of a new contract at Marseille and is now set to link up with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton as he looks to kick on with his development.











Marseille were keen to keep the 19-year-old, who has been on the books at the Stade Velodrome for two years, but have failed to convince him to stay.



A France Under-19 international, Everton are expected to blood Nkounkou in their Under-23 side first, as he adapts to the demands of English football.





He is though tipped to train with Ancelotti's senior squad, offering the young defender an opportunity to catch the Italian tactician's eye.







Nkounkou will depart Marseille not having made a senior appearance for the Ligue 1 side.



He was though included on the bench in Ligue 1 against Strasbourg and the Coupe de France against Lyon, but failed to come on in either game.





Marseille snapped the full-back up in 2017 from fellow French side Brest, but he will now continue his career in England with Premier League side Everton.

