Great Belief Amongst Rangers Players, Gers New Boy Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Jon McLaughlin has insisted all the Rangers players look focused and have belief that they can do something special, something which excites him.



The 32-year-old departed English League One side Sunderland earlier this summer after his contract at the Stadium of Light expired.













McLaughlin was tempted to join Rangers and has slotted into Steven Gerrard's squad at Ibrox, where he will battle Allan McGregor for the number 1 shirt.



The goalkeeper has revealed that he has joined a team where the players are full of belief that they can do something special next season, and he is excited by the chance to be part of it.





"There is a great belief amongst the players", McLaughlin said at a press conference.







"Part of the excitement of joining this club was wanting to be a part of something special and it is great to see how focused all the boys are."



The Scotland international also took time to stress the need to have competition for starting places and insisted that he will be ready to slot in between the sticks when needed.





"We want to have serious competition in every area of the park", the goalkeeper added.



"I am here to compete for the shirt and of course, I understand McGregor has earned that shirt through his performances so it is up to me to be ready to contribute when asked to."



The new Scottish Premiership season is due to start on 1st August and Rangers will be looking to hit the ground running.

