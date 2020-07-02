I Told The Players This – Sheffield Wednesday Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has revealed he gave an upbeat message to his players following the Owls' loss against West Brom, stressing how well they have done so far.



The Owls’ had their first major setback since the Championship resumed, losing 3-0 at home to the second placed Baggies on Wednesday.













Monk’s side returned from the break in encouraging fashion, as the Owls drew against Nottingham Forest and then beat Bristol City in their first two outings, turning the page on their poor form before the unscheduled interruption.



Despite the loss, the 41-year-old revealed he told his squad that their performances in all three games have been largely positive, irrespective of the results.





Monk believes that carrying forward the positives will serve his team well as they navigate the final six matches of the campaign.







“I told the players straight after the game, that over the course of the three games there has been way more positives that negatives”, Monk told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.



“There’s obviously things we need to get better at but that takes time.





“But for now with the quick turnovers, we can't dwell.



"We have done a lot of really good things in these three games.



"I just said that to the players at the end.We are creating good situations offensively.



"We looked good defensively, not so much in the second half, but we chased the game and we have to get ready to go again.”



Monk takes Sheffield Wednesday to face his former club Swansea City at the weekend, before the Owls then return to Hillsborough to host Preston North End.

