Ibrox Oozes History, I Can Sense It – Rangers New Boy

Rangers new boy Calvin Bassey has revealed he could just sense the history when he walked into Ibrox, while insisting he can already tell the stadium will be amazing when full of Gers supporters.



Bassey was signed on a pre-contract from Leicester City, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract at the club, and the move is now complete.













The 20-year old left-back was a regular for Leicester’s Premier League 2 team, helping his side to a second-place finish in the curtailed campaign.



Bassey is excited to be at Rangers and, stepping out at Ibrox, revealed he can sense the history in the famous ground.





Bassey revealed he cannot wait for fans to be back at Ibrox to cheer the players on and create the atmosphere the Gers are known for, while he also insisted he is set to give his best for the club when the season begins.







“It's an amazing stadium. You could sense there’s a lot of history”, Bassey said on Rangers TV.



“I’m just happy to be here. And hopefully I can be part of the history.





“When I played here, it was empty but you could feel the atmosphere. You could feel a lot of history.



“You could tell when there’s 50,000 people the atmosphere is amazing and I just can’t wait until all the fans are back and give them 100 per cent.”



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is expected to make more signings before the new Scottish season begins, as he looks to topple rivals Celtic.

