02/07/2020 - 19:18 BST

Joe Gomez Plays – Liverpool Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)

Liverpool have revealed their starting side and substitutes to take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this evening.  

The Reds have now secured the Premier League title and Manchester City will give the new champions a guard of honour as they enter the pitch tonight. 
 

 



Liverpool have lost just one match in the Premier League this season, at Watford, and will be keen to make sure their campaign does not slip, with the 100 points total now a target.

Jurgen Klopp is without centre-back Joel Matip, whose season has been brought to an end with a foot injury.
 


Klopp has Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk line up as centre-backs. In midfield, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum will look to dominate, while Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are up top.



The German tactician has options on the bench to change things if needed under the Etihad lights, including Divock Origi and Naby Keita.
 


Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams
 