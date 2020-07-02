Jose Mourinho Accepts Champions League Qualification Would Affect Transfer Budget

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has conceded that not qualifying for the Champions League would have an impact on how much Spurs can spend in the next transfer window.



Spurs are still hoping to string together a run of wins to push for a top four place and victory tonight over Sheffield United would move them to within six points of fourth placed Chelsea.













Mourinho is expected to look to make additions to his squad when the transfer window next opens, but it is unclear how much the Portuguese will be given to spend.



The Tottenham boss accepts that whether or not his team are in the Champions League will affect the budget that is allocated for transfers.





"That's normal", Mourinho said at a press conference, when asked about Champions League qualification affecting his transfer budget.







"A team that qualifies or doesn't qualify for the Champions League, it makes a difference to their economical situation. That's easy to understand and easy to accept.



"The two good things are that Mr Levy wants what I want.



"He wants what the fans want, which is to win football matches and to try to win trophies. So that's one good thing."





Mourinho though does not feel he needs to make too many changes and believes a large amount of signings is not something the club would do regardless.



"The second good thing is that we don't need much. We don't need many players. We don't need huge investment. That's not our profile as a club."



Tottenham have won one of their two games since the Premier League restarted, beating West Ham 2-0.

