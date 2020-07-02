Just Could Not Resist Lure of Celtic – Gavin Strachan

Follow @insidefutbol





New Celtic first team coach Gavin Strachan has revealed that he did not leave Peterborough United easily and would have snubbed an English Championship team had they come in for him.



The 41-year-old left his job as the assistant manager of the League One club after two years to join Neil Lennon's coaching staff at Celtic Park.













He insists that he was happy at Peterborough, but could not resist the chance to join Celtic when it came and admits he has been at Celtic Park for a number of special nights, watching on.



Strachan also took time to give an insight into how his integration into the coaching set-up at the club has gone so far, insisting that he now feels as if he has been at the club for many years.





“Everyone’s made me feel so welcome – the players and the staff”, Strachan told his club's official site.







“They’ve integrated me really well, and this stage, the way we’ve been working, I feel really comfortable and I feel that I’ve been here a lot longer than I actually have.



“I loved it at Peterborough, and I think if a Championship club had come in for me, I loved my work at Peterborough so much I don’t think I would have gone.





“But it’s just the size of Celtic and having been here on some special nights and knowing what it means to people, the opportunity to come and work at a club like this doesn’t come around often.



"I’d be kicking myself for the rest of my career if I didn’t have a go at it."



Strachan will be hoping to play his part in helping Celtic to retain the Scottish Premiership title next season and make an impact in Europe.

