Leeds Do This, Leaves Them Open – Luton Star On Success Against Whites

Leeds United are often guilty of pushing too many men forward and leaving spaces at the back which opposing teams can exploit, Luton Town attacker Harry Cornick believes.



Luton visited Elland Road on Tuesday evening and stunned Leeds by first taking the lead and then holding on when the Whites equalised.













Cornick managed to get on the scoresheet for Luton and the point against the league leaders has boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation.



In Cornick's view, the chance for his team came because of the spaces that were created as a result of the Whites committing too many bodies forward and leaving space for the Hatters to exploit – and he feels it is not the first time Leeds have done it.





"Sometimes Leeds commit a few too many bodies forward and leave spaces open", Cornick told his club's official site.







Cornick also took time to thank his team-mate Ryan Tunnicliffe, who delivered the perfect through ball for him to score the goal.



"Tunni's played a great ball through and I got on the end of it and scored, which I'm happy about.



"But it's a great ball by Tunni.



"He's done well there to try and find me on the forward run."

