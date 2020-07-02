Leeds United Flop Closing On Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United flop Laurens De Bock is closing in on a move away from the club after holding talks with Zulte Waregem.



De Bock previously plied his trade in the Belgian Pro League with Club Brugge, with whom he made over 170 appearances, before making the move to Leeds in 2018; the Whites hoped he would be a long term solution at left-back.













The 27-year old full-back struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and is out of Marcelo Bielsa's plans, having spent the second half of this season on loan at ADO Den Haag.



He is surplus to requirements at Leeds and could be set to move away as, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, he has been holding talks with Zulte Waregem.





Zulte Waregem finished in ninth place in the Belgian top flight this season and conceded 49 goals in just 29 games.







If the deal is pushed over the line then the Belgian outfit will be hoping that De Bock can add extra solidity to their backline for the 2020/21 campaign.



De Bock still has another two years left on his Leeds deal, having been handed a four-and-a-half-year contract when he joined the Whites in the 2018 January transfer window.





It remains to be seen if Leeds will receive a fee for De Bock, or whether the move might be another loan switch for the defender.

