Leeds United Supremo Keen To Follow Premier League Side’s Approach

Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has pointed to Brighton & Hove Albion as the type of club he is keen for the Whites to emulate.



The Yorkshire giants are well placed to win promotion to the Premier League this season and currently sit top of the Championship table.













Radrizzani is targeting promotion to the Premier League and has overseen the rise of Leeds' wage bill and the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa as head coach.



He is already thinking about life in the Premier League for Leeds and building a club that can compete in what many feel is the toughest league in world football. And Radrizzani feels Brighton are a good example to follow.





"On the pitch, we have a very clear goal: promotion to the Premier League", the club owner said in an interview with FIFA's official site.







"Over the next five years, we will continue to build a club and infrastructure capable of succeeding in the world’s most competitive league.



"As a model, I look at clubs like Brighton & Hove Albion and the success they’ve achieved gradually on a sustainable budget. I want to take a similar approach."





It is unclear how much Leeds might allocate to make signings over the summer if they do secure promotion to the top flight, but they are set to lose defender Ben White, who is on loan at the club from Brighton.

