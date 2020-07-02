Manchester City Fail With Offer For 20-Year-Old Talent, Expected To Go Back In

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have failed with an offer for Ostersunds striker Jordan Kadiri, according to SCORENigeria.



The 20-year-old is tipped for a bright future and has started to make an impact at Ostersunds after joining the Swedish side in the summer of 2019.













Kadiri's performances have not gone unnoticed and it is claimed that Manchester City have spotted his potential and made a move to add him to the ranks at the Etihad Stadium.



The Premier League giants have put a bid in, but have seen Ostersunds turn it down as they do not believe it meets the player's value.





It is claimed that Manchester City will return with a bid for Kadiri and, in a sign of their confidence, are already planning what to do with him once they snap him up.







The Citizens want to send Kadiri out on loan to Belgium as they look to speed up his development in a more competitive league.



They are not the only side keen on the Nigerian though, with Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv and Belgian champions Club Brugge being credited with interest.





Kadiri has so far scored four goals in six appearances for Ostersunds and the Swedish side will be looking for more from him over the coming weeks.



Ostersunds have won just one of their five top flight games so far this season to sit in 15th spot in the 16-team Allsvenskan.

