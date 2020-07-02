Regret Is Didn’t Play With Him In His Prime – Mark Noble On Departed West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United captain Mark Noble has hailed Pablo Zabaleta, who recently ended his spell at the London Stadium, and admits he would have liked to have played with the Argentine in his prime.



Zabaleta arrived at the London Stadium as a free agent in the summer of 2017 from Manchester City and made 79 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions.













The 35-year-old Argentine won the Premier League twice with the Citizens and bought in a great wealth of experience to the Hammers dressing room, Noble feels.



Noble has saluted the full-back for his three-year spell at the club and praised Zabaleta for his excellent work ethic and commitment to his club, while noting he would have liked to have played with him in his prime.





“Sometimes you see a player who is towards the end of his career going to a club because it’s in London and he’s earning good money”, Noble told the Evening Standard.







“They often don’t bring much to the party but that criticism could never be directed at Zaba.



“He was at West Ham for three years, gave 100 per cent in every game, was good around the place and a truly great person and team-mate.





“His knowledge and experience was invaluable and the only regret for me is that I didn’t get to play with him when he was in his prime.”



West Ham managed to record a 3-2 win over Chelsea on Wednesday night to give their hopes of staying in the Premier League a shot in the arm.

