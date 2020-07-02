Steven Bergwijn Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United outfit at Bramall Lane this evening.



Jose Mourinho saw Chelsea drop points by losing away at West Ham United on Wednesday night and will know the importance of his men taking full advantage tonight.













They face a Sheffield United side that have lost their last three games and have not won since the league restarted in June.



However, the Blades held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November and will be keen to bring their season back to life with a win this evening on home turf.





Mourinho selects Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he picks Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez as centre-backs; Serge Aurier and Ben Davies are full-backs. Moussa Sissoko and Giovani Lo Celso slot into midfield, while Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







If the Portuguese needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sheffield United



Lloris (c), Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Winks, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela

