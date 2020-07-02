This Is What I’m Aiming For – Ipswich Defender Luke Woolfenden

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town talent Luke Woolfenden has admitted he is keen to kick on in the 2020/21 campaign and make sure he is playing every week for the Tractor Boys.



Woolfenden recently penned a long-term contract with Ipswich, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract to continue his development at Portman Road.













The defender has been with the Blues throughout his career and has risen through the club’s youth system to be part of the first-team set-up.



The 21-year old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at League Two side Swindon Town and admitted he was not sure where he would fit in at Portman Road after coming back from his loan spell.





Woolfenden was handed regular game time by Paul Lambert and admits that having had a taste of it he is keen to make sure it continues and that he plays every week..







“I did come back last summer not really knowing what was happening and where I might be playing”, Woolfenden told the club’s official site.





“I got in the team though and I’ve moved on from there.



“Now I’ve got it in my head that I want to be first choice centre-back and play every week.



“That’s what I’m aiming for.”



Woolfenden made 31 appearances in League One over the course of the recently concluded season and picked up eight yellow cards in the process.

