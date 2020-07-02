You’re Under Massive Pressure, Blackburn Boss Reminds Leeds

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has warned Leeds United that the pressure on them at the top of the Championship table is massive and has urged his side to get in the Whites' faces this weekend.



Mowbray's side play host to Leeds on Saturday in a Championship clash as the season reaches its business end.













Marcelo Bielsa’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town earlier this week at Elland Road, with Leeds winning just one game out of three after coming back from the unscheduled break.



Blackburn manager Mowbray is a fan of Leeds boss Bielsa and feels that he has done a superb job with the Yorkshire giants.





Mowbray though feels his side can match Luton's performance when they take to the pitch at Ewood Park and has told his side to get in Leeds' faces and ask them questions.







“We beat Leeds at home last year, but they are an amazing team that I’ve studied and watched play under an exceptional coach”, Mowbray said via his club's official site.



“Not just in Championship terms, but in world terms Marcelo Bielsa is an exceptional coach.





“It’s a challenge for us and we should take confidence from the fact that they’re not infallible, as Luton Town showed in midweek.



“They went to Elland Road and got a draw. It’s a challenge for us to get our, get in their faces, make life difficult and ask questions of them."



Mowbray has warned Leeds that they are under huge pressure to go up automatically and thinks it will play on their mind.



“The pressure is on you when you’re at the top of this division, as I’ve experienced in my career, is massive.



“They’ll come into the game thinking that if they don’t win then they might not be top of the league, that if Fulham or Brentford win, just how tight it will be at the top.”



Blackburn won their first game after the Championship restart, but have now lost two away matches on the bounce, going down at Wigan Athletic and Barnsley.

