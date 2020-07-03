Bad Season But Still Time To Survive In Premier League, Watford Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu has admitted that the Hornets have had a poor season, but is convinced there is still an opportunity to secure their Premier League status.



Deulofeu is currently unavailable for selection after suffering a knee injury in a game against Liverpool in February, which forced him to come off in the 37th minute.













His side are currently just above the relegation zone, sitting one point above 18th placed Aston Villa, and are set to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.



The 26-year old winger admits that Nigel Pearson has switched their style of play and the Hornets must focus on attacking their opponents on the counter attack.





The ex-Barcelona star insisted Watford have to play to their strengths in the remaining number of games and give their all in an effort to salvage the season and to remain in the Premier League.







“It has been a very bad season. We have to be realistic”, Deulofeu told Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.



“But there is still time to keep our place in the Premier League.





“Quality is of little use if you don't try hard. If you don't have an idea. Nigel Pearson found a way to play.



“When he arrived, we talked and he said things to our face.



“We are not a team that are set up to retain possession and we decided to take a step back. To move backwards, be solid and go out on the counter-attack.



“Now we have to be closer together than ever. We cannot leave space because that is risking our lives.”



Deulofeu had recorded four goals and five assists in 28 Premier League games before suffering the injury against Liverpool earlier in the season.

