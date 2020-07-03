Carlo Ancelotti Called Him, Said He’d Do This – Everton New Boy’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti called Everton new boy Niels Nkounkou to convince him to move to Goodison Park, and insists he can make the teenager a top player, the Frenchman's agent has revealed.



The left-back was offered a new contract at Marseille, but opted to snub it amid interest from Everton, Juventus and RB Leipzig.











It is Everton who have won the race for Nkounkou, beating off Juventus and RB Leipzig, and the defender has put pen to paper to a three-year contract to continue his development at Goodison Park.



The 19-year-old choosing Everton over other clubs is a big feather in the Toffees' cap and the player's agent has revealed that Ancelotti had a simple message for his client.





The experienced Italian tactician made clear to Nkounkou that if he opted for Goodison Park then he could be developed into a top player, while the agent feels his chances of game time are also better on Merseyside.







Agent Yvan Le Mee told French outlet Foot Mercato: "The possibility for Niels to be on the pitch at Everton is stronger than at Marseille.



"There is also a coach named Carlo Ancelotti, who called the player and spoke to him and who knows the player's potential.





"He says that by working with the player, he can make him a top player.



"It is also important for us to have a coach who wants the player.



"If we add in the infrastructure of the club, the arrival of the new stadium, the project presented remains attractive", Le Mee added.



Nkounkou is expected to be blooded by Everton in their Under-23 ranks, but will be looking to make an impression on Ancelotti and push for involvement in the first team.

