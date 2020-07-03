Dean Henderson Will Want To Play – Andy Gray Warns Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray has warned Manchester United that goalkeeper Dean Henderson is not going to be happy providing cover for David de Gea at Old Trafford and will want to play week in, week out.



Henderson is a product of Manchester United’s youth academy, but has spent most of his professional career away from the club, with loan spells ranging from clubs in League Two to the top flight.













The 23-year old is currently out on loan at Sheffield United, whom he helped achieve promotion during the 2018/19 season, after which the Blades negotiated another loan deal with the Red Devils.



Henderson could return to Manchester United later this summer and former top flight striker Gray has warned the Red Devils that the shot-stopper will want to play games.





Gray feels the English shot-stopper will look to continue the development and progress that he is making at Bramall Lane and will want to build on the back of a successful campaign with the Blades.







“I think if I’m Dean Henderson and I’ve played all season doing what I’m doing, conceding 30 league goals only at a team that are new into the league and do not have the quality of most of the league, I'm not going back to Manchester United and sitting on my backside and playing reserve team football”, Gray said on beIN SPORT.



“I want to play and that is what this year has done for him.





“He wants to play.”



Following their win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening, Sheffield United now sit in seventh spot in the Premier League and are hunting a place in Europe for next season.

