Dominic Calvert-Lewin Is Doing What I Ask – Carlo Ancelotti Pleased With Striker

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has stressed that he is not worried about star forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal drought and has revealed he does not put pressure on his strikers to score goals, but instead asks them to perform well and play for the team as a unit.



Calvert-Lewin has failed to find the back of the net after returning from the unscheduled Premier League break, although his side have been impressive during their last three games.













The Toffees have remained undefeated since the restart, with Ancelotti’s side drawing their first game against Liverpool and winning their following two games, against Norwich and Leicester.



The results have lacked a goal from Calvert-Lewin, but Ancelotti is not concerned and insists he has never seen a striker with such phenomenal defensive energy.





Ancelotti insists he never asks his strikers to score goals for him and instead focuses on their performance overall for the team in a game.







"It's true that he hasn't scored [since the restart] but I think the most important part is the work he's doing”, Ancelotti told a press conference.



“I never had strikers honestly with this kind of energy defensively.





“He will score again without problem.



“I never ask my strikers in the past to score goals. I ask them to work well, work for the team and be humble.



“Dominic is doing all these things and I am happy with this.”



Calvert-Lewin has scored 13 goals in 30 Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season, while also registering one assist.

