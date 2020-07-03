Exciting That He’s Here – Garry Monk On Sheffield Wednesday Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has admitted he is excited to have Alex Hunt at the club and is pleased with how the midfield talent has slotted into the senior squad.



Hunt is a product of the Owls youth academy and has risen through the ranks to make his mark with the first-team, featuring twice for Sheffield Wednesday since the Championship restarted.













The youngster has been touted as a future star for Sheffield Wednesday, with the 20-year-old now firmly part of Monk's first team group.



Owls manager Monk feels that Hunt's personality in the squad is now starting to show through, while he is excited about simply having the midfielder at the club.





Monk has promised that Hunt will be given game time and has insisted he is firmly part of the Owls' future.







“Alex Hunt's personality is showing now among the senior pros”, Monk told a press conference.



“He is more than holding his own with the group and it's exciting to have a player like that here.





“He'll have his time that's for sure and he is part of the future here.”



Monk also expressed the importance of finishing as high up the table as possible after a mixed run of results.



The former Swansea manager revealed his side are looking forward to taking the positives from this season on to the next campaign when it swings back in to action.



“We've done a lot of really good things in these three games.



"We are working hard to improve things, enhanced principles and we want to take them into next season because there will be a short turnaround.



“We want to finish these games with consistency.



"We are using this period to improve a lot of things.



"We have a lot of tough tests but we want to finish as high as we can and take the positives into next season.”



The Owls face Monk's former club Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium this weekend and will bid to bounce back from a 3-0 loss against West Brom on Wednesday.

