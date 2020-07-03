Former Leeds Star Keen For Whites Leaders To Step Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Dominic Matteo believes that Leeds United's leaders will have to stand up and be counted in the coming weeks, as things become nervy in the Whites' Premier League promotion bid.



Leeds are overwhelming favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League, but still have six more games to play in the Championship in which to seal the deal.













Matteo helped Stoke City to promotion to the top flight during the twilight of his career and the 46-year-old is expecting the pressure to be on Leeds.



The former Liverpool star also feels that it is time for the senior players within the team to stand up and guide the youngsters in what could be a tricky time.





“Getting down to four or five games, it’s nervy and you need to get results", Matteo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.







"It’s the same with Leeds United, the senior players have to stand up now and help a few of the younger players round them and be a voice."



The former Liverpool star also took time to point to certain players he thinks can be the voices on the pitch, as well as inside the dressing room.





“Who are the voices in the team? I would think Coops [Liam Cooper], [Mateusz] Klich seems to have a bit of a voice, [Stuart] Dallas, [Luke] Ayling.



"They are the players they’re going to rely on.



"It’s going to be a bit nervy, even though it’s a bit strange behind closed doors, but you still need a couple of leaders to say ‘we’ve done so well, let’s just finish this job off.’”



Leeds United were held to a draw at home by Luton Town earlier this week, but are expected by many to bounce back at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

