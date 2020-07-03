It’s Always Been My Ambition – Celtic Striker Sets Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic's January signing Patryk Klimala has revealed he is keen to play European football with the Bhoys next season and wants it to be in the Championd League.



The Bhoys splashed the cash to land the striker from Polish outfit Jagiellonia Bialystok on a four-and-a-half-year deal in the winter window.













The 21-year-old took time to adapt however, managing two substitute appearances in the league and two in the Scottish Cup before the season was suspended and then ended altogether, with the Hoops being declared champions.



Now as preparations begin for the start of the new season, where Neil Lennon's side will be hunting a tenth league title in a row, Klimala has his eyes set on an impact in Europe and the chance to fulfil a dream.





"When I was in Poland I always wanted to play European football", Klimala told his club's official site.







"It’s always been my ambition and this is what I’ve always wanted.



"Now hopefully I can show my quality and hopefully this season we qualify to the Champions League."



The striker believes he knows why it took him time to get up to speed at Celtic once he joined and pointed to the lack of a pre-season.





“At the beginning when I signed, I was tired because I didn’t have a pre-season.



“I had only two training sessions before joining Celtic so it was hard, but I made up for it over the lockdown and now I’m ready."



Questions still remain over whether Klimala can make an impact at Celtic Park and the Pole will hope to answer his critics next season.

