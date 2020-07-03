Leeds United Players Must Show This Trait – Whites Supremo

Follow @insidefutbol





Andrea Radrizzani has stressed the quality that Leeds United players must show when they turn out in a white shirt for the club, with a nod to the side's history.



Leeds boast a rich history, but the club have been absent from the top flight since 2004, something they are desperate to change this summer.













Radrizzani appointed Marcelo Bielsa as head coach and the Argentine has the Whites sitting top of the Championship table, on course for promotion.



Leeds have made a host of signings since Radrizzani took over at Elland Road and the Italian is clear that those who play for the club must have a certain character.





The Italian businessman told FIFA's official site: "For Leeds, we have a history of being “Dirty Leeds” and we actually channel that.







"We want to play great football and we are doing that but we also need to fight every time we go onto the pitch.



"All of our boys are willing to fight for the shirt every week and having that character is important to being a Leeds United player."

