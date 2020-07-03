Let’s Beat Leeds United Again – Blackburn Star Sets Sights On Scalp

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers midfielder Jacob Davenport has urged his side to take motivation from their win against Leeds United at Ewood Park last season and to have confidence about doing it again at the same venue on Saturday.



The two sides last met each other at Blackburn's home ground in October 2018, with the match ending in a 2-1 win for the hosts.













With Blackburn looking to put together a push towards the playoffs, the 21-year-old hopes that they will start getting points on the board as soon as possible, in spite of the tough nature of their opponents over the next three games.



Reflecting on their last two losses, against Wigan Athletic and Barnsley, Davenport told his club's official channel: “It definitely feels like a couple of missed opportunities.





"But we have to bounce back and look to win the next game.







“The playoffs are still possible.



"We’ll go to the end and keep working to break into the top six.



"It’s going to be hard, but it’s something that I believe we can do.



“The next three definitely look harder games on paper, but we beat Leeds at home last season so we’ll look to this weekend and hopefully do it again.





“I think we have the character in the squad to bounce back after the disappointment of the last two games."



After facing Leeds, Blackburn will travel to lock horns with Cardiff City, before then welcoming Slaven Bilic's West Brom.

