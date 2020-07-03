Predicting This About Blackburn Is Difficult – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Leeds United defender Ben Parker has warned that Blackburn Rovers have a strong spine to their team and has stressed it is difficult to predict how they will line up against the Peacocks on Saturday.



Blackburn are set to face Leeds on Saturday at Ewood Park, with the away side looking to maintain their spot at the top of the Championship table.













The hosts are five points away from a playoff spot in the league and boast one win out of three games after coming back from break; Blackburn will be focused on what would be a big scalp in the shape of Leeds.



Former Leeds defender Parker pointed out the strengths of the Riversiders in key areas of the pitch and admitted they have a well-built spine in their team.





Parker insisted it will be difficult to predict how Blackburn will line up when they take to the pitch against Leeds as manager Tony Mowbray likes to keep making changes.







“I look at the spine of their team down at Barnsley”, Parker said on LUTV.



“[Charlie] Mulgrew, Bradley Johnson – we all know about Bradley Johnson – Stewart Downing, Lewis Holtby down the middle, Danny Graham was on the bench.





“So, they have a really strong spine to the team, plenty of experience, but we know they like to make changes.



“It's very difficult to see what kind of formation, what kind of shape, what kind of personnel are going to be in there.”



With six games to go in the Championship, the Peacocks are topping the league table, but West Brom are just a single point behind in second.

