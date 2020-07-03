RB Leipzig Digging In For Legal Battle With Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig are digging in for a lengthy legal battle with Leeds United over Jean-Kevin Augustin.



Leeds signed Augustin on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window and agreed to buy him in the event they seal promotion to the Premier League.











The Whites are on the brink of winning promotion to the top flight, but have returned Augustin to RB Leipzig, arguing his loan ended on 30th June, and are refusing to keep him.



RB Leipzig though insist there is no date as to when Leeds must win promotion this season and the clause in the loan deal simply specifies that if the Whites are promoted in the current campaign then they will sign Augustin for €21m.





The Bundesliga giants are confident in their stance and, according to German outlet RBlive, are now preparing for a long legal battle with Leeds.







RB Leipzig are determined that if Leeds are promoted then they will pay €21m for Augustin, as agreed.



The striker risks being left in limbo, with Leeds not prepared to welcome him back to Elland Road, and RB Leipzig knowing if they involve him then it would suggest they view him as their player.





FIFA may not be able to provide a quick resolution to the situation as they are currently working hard on adjusting the transfer market to handle the disruption caused recently.

