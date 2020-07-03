That Back Four Will Get You Sack – Former Premier League Star Warns Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has warned Jose Mourinho that his current defence at Tottenham Hotspur will get him the sack, following a loss at Sheffield United on Thursday night.



Spurs suffered a humiliating 3-1 defeat to the Blades, with Harry Kane scoring a consolation goal at the end of the game.













Mourinho’s defence has come under heavy scrutiny once again, with fingers being pointed at the backline deployed by the Portuguese.



Former Chelsea midfielder Burley stressed while Spurs have decent attacking players, it is up to the manager to come with a plan that benefits the team as whole and emphasised the importance of a structure at the club.





Burley claimed Spurs’ backline could lead to Mourinho's downfall, with the ex-Chelsea man insisting the club have made a series of bad decisions, while the Portuguese will need to work with a small transfer budget in the summer.







“He’s made some decisions and one of those decisions is a partnership of [Davinson] Sanchez and Eric Dier”, Burley said on ESPN FC.



“I don’t see Eric Dier as a midfield player although he has played well there at times, but I don’t see him consistently as a midfielder because I don’t think he is mobile enough.





“On his recent performances, I don’t see him as a centre-half either. So, I think he has got some big issues there, Mourinho.



“He’s got a back four that will get you the sack. In this current climate, that back four will get you the sack.



“And they are making bad decisions but they have hired this man. They are not going to have a big budget in the summer.



“They have got some decent attacking players.



"They have got some talented players and it is up to him to mold them into a side that can be better than what they are.”



Spurs next face Everton at home on Monday and the pressure is on Mourinho's side to grab all three points and put their European hopes back on track.

