We’ll Miss Fans At Ewood Park – Former Leeds Star Wary of Blackburn Threat

Ben Parker has admitted that Leeds United will miss their supporters at Ewood Park when they lock horns with Blackburn Rovers on Saurday in the Championship.



Leeds are looking to seal promotion to the Premier League, but have won just one of their three games since the Championship restarted, and will be eyeing three points at Blackburn.













The Peacocks travel to Ewood Park on Saturday and would usually be backed by a large travelling contingent, with around 7,000 Whites in the stands.



Parker admits that Leeds will miss their fans when they lock horns with Blackburn and is wary of the home form of Tony Mowbray's side, who have won at home since the league restarted.





The former Leeds star insists that the Whites will need to work hard, match Blackburn, and earn the right to play their possession-based football at Ewood Park as they chase all three points.







“At Ewood Park on Saturday there's no 7,000 plus fans that we always take over there”, Parker said on LUTV.



“Their home form is quite decent, they are not bad, they've got some experience throughout the team.





“It's going to be a fight. We've got to go out there and earn the right to play.



“After project restart, they started at home with a win and then two on the road with defeat, so they will be itching to get back to Ewood Park.



“They will see this opportunity as a must-win game.



"Five points behind the playoffs, they will have to go on a run to break through into them, but they are more than capable of doing that.”



Leeds have already beaten Blackburn this season, having claimed all three points in the earlier meeting between the two teams at Elland Road this season.

