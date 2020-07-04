Carlo Ancelotti Looking Forward To Meeting Good Friend Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is looking forward to catching up with Jose Mourinho when the Toffees meet Tottenham on Monday evening.



Ancelotti takes his Everton side to the capital to go up against Mourinho's men in a Premier League clash under the lights.













Ancelotti’s team won their last match against third placed Leicester on Wednesday, while Spurs slipped to a shock 3-1 loss at Sheffield United 24 hours later at Bramall Lane.



Both Ancelotti and Mourinho will be keen to take all three points from the game as they look to boost their side's chances of playing in Europe next season.





Ancelotti revealed that the Spurs manager is a good friend and admits that he has nothing but respect for the Portuguese.







The 61-year-old also insisted that he is looking forward to meeting Mourinho and is hoping the Portuguese enjoys success at Tottenham.



"I respect him as a manager and a man. He is a good friend. It will be nice to meet him again and I wish him all the best for the future”, Ancelotti told a press conference.



"I don't remember [when I saw him last]. I met him in Milan when he was at Inter. At Chelsea when we went out to Inter. It will be good to see him.



"From when he was in Italy [we became friends]."



Mourinho is coming under pressure at Tottenham after struggling to turn the side's fortunes around since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm earlier this season.

