Fantastic, We’ll Give Him More Minutes – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Salutes Man Utd Talent

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dubbed Mason Greenwood a "fantastic goalscorer" after the forward helped himself to a brace in a 5-2 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford and promised him more minutes.



The Red Devils were shocked when struggling Bournemouth took the lead through Junior Stanislas in the 15th minute, but Greenwood pulled the hosts level in the 29th minute.











Marcus Rashford converted a penalty with 35 minutes on the clock, before Anthony Martial established a two-goal cushion for the Red Devils before the break with a shot which curled into the top corner.



Bournemouth had a penalty of their own in the 49th minute, which Joshua King coverted, but Greenwood scored again (54th) minute, before Bruno Fernandes (59th minute) made it 5-2.





Greenwood, 18, has now found the back of the net 15 times this season for Manchester United and Solskjaer is full of praise for his player, who he has promised to hand more minutes to.







Solskjaer said post match on BT Sport: "He is a fantastic goalscorer. I've said it so many times. The moment he chose the goals, they were very important moments for us.



"He is a very, very talented boy and we'll just nurture him and manage him as well as we can, and give him more and more minutes."





The former striker was also pleased with his side's attacking play in general and added: "They are on the same team and working towards one common goal. That's for the team and that we want to get as high as possible in the table.



"That is one of the positive things about those forwards they are good friends and good mates and keep challenging each other."



The win has moved Manchester United into fourth place, one point ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues are in action this evening against Watford and can reclaim fourth spot with a win.

