Give Him Time – Carlo Ancelotti Prepared For Waiting Game On Everton New Boy

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti insists that new signing Niels Nkounkou will be given time to develop and prepare for the first team at Goodison Park.



The Toffees have snatched Nkounkou from Marseille on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract and the Frenchman has agreed a three-year deal with the Merseyside club.













The 19-year-old was highly rated at the Stade Velodrome and made the substitutes bench for the senior team on two occasions last season; he snubbed a new contract at Marseille.



Ancelotti is of the view that the left-back possesses an abundance of quality and stressed that Nkounkou has a lot of room to improve.





However, the Everton boss is not piling the pressure on Nkounkou and believes it will take time for him to be ready to step up to the first team set-up.







"He's a young talent, a left-back with a lot of skills and quality”, Ancelotti told a press conference when asked about Nkounkou.



"He's really young.



"He has to improve and I think the plan for him is to work with him and to give him time to be ready for the first team."





Nkounkou has represented France Under-19s on two occasions and he will join senior France international Lucas Digne at Everton, as he aims to continue to develop his game.

