XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

04/07/2020 - 12:24 BST

Give Him Time – Carlo Ancelotti Prepared For Waiting Game On Everton New Boy

 




Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti insists that new signing Niels Nkounkou will be given time to develop and prepare for the first team at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have snatched Nkounkou from Marseille on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract and the Frenchman has agreed a three-year deal with the Merseyside club.  


 



The 19-year-old was highly rated at the Stade Velodrome and made the substitutes bench for the senior team on two occasions last season; he snubbed a new contract at Marseille.

Ancelotti is of the view that the left-back possesses an abundance of quality and stressed that Nkounkou has a lot of room to improve.
 


However, the Everton boss is not piling the pressure on Nkounkou and believes it will take time for him to be ready to step up to the first team set-up.



"He's a young talent, a left-back with a lot of skills and quality”, Ancelotti told a press conference when asked about Nkounkou.

"He's really young.

"He has to improve and I think the plan for him is to work with him and to give him time to be ready for the first team."
 


Nkounkou has represented France Under-19s on two occasions and he will join senior France international Lucas Digne at Everton, as he aims to continue to develop his game. 
 