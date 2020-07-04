He Loves This Club – Carlo Ancelotti Hails Everton Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed highly rated midfielder Tom Davies for his attitude and his love of the club.



Ancelotti has had the chance to work up close with Davies since he took over at Goodison Park in December and, impressed, the Italian has handed the midfielder game time.













Davies has made 12 Premier League appearances under Ancelotti and the Everton has handed him minutes on the pitch in all three Toffees games since the restart.



Ancelotti has praised Davies’ down to earth attitude and he stressed the potential importance the young Englishman could have in Everton’s future.





The Italian also stressed that Davies loves Everton Football Club.







"He seems, like he plays, with a lot more experience”, Ancelotti told a press conference.



“A really humble guy, really serious. He loves this club.





“He is an important part of our team and will be an important part of the future”.



The 22-year-old has made a total of 115 appearances for Everton since making his senior bow and is just one outing shy of reaching the 100-game mark in the Premier League.

