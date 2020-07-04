He Unbalanced All The Team – Marcelo Bielsa Praises Leeds Man After Ewood Park Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has praised Mateusz Klich following the Whites' comfortable 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers.



The Whites dropped two points in their last Championship match when Luton Town grabbed a draw at Elland Road and were keen to return to winning ways at Ewood Park.











Patrick Bamford fired Leeds ahead with just seven minutes on the clock, with Klich feeding the striker.



Blackburn tried to hit back and hit the post through Lewis Holtby, but Leeds punished Rovers for failing to score when they went 2-0 up courtesy of a 25-yard free kick from Kalvin Phillips.





Blackburn made it 2-1 just three minutes into the second half through an Adam Armstrong free-kick, but Klich struck just five minutes later to make it 3-1 and secure all three points for the visitors.







Bielsa is pleased with how Klich performed and told his post match press conference: "He did a great match today. He unbalanced the match for us.



"He unbalanced all the team today."





The Leeds boss also had warm words for full-back Barry Douglas, who was handed a rare start.



"In defence he had a good match, efficient.



"We were playing out, he is always correct.



"Even he didn’t attack a lot, he chose the right moments to attack", Bielsa added.



Leeds are now four points clear at the top of the Championship table, but the Whites are still just six points ahead of third placed Brentford.

