I Was Hoping Patrick Bamford Would Do A Robin van Persie – Former Leeds United Striker

Jermaine Beckford has admitted he thought Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford would do a Robin van Persie when a chance came his way late on against Blackburn Rovers.



Bamford put Leeds ahead at Ewood Park after just seven minutes and further goals from Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich handed the Whites a 3-1 win and three Championship points.











Leeds were still pushing for a fourth goal late on and when the ball went Bamford's way, it had Beckford hoping the striker would produce a Van Persie-esque goal.



In the 2014 World Cup, a long ball saw Van Persie produce a flying leap and looping header which beat the Spain goalkeeper and drew the Netherlands level at 1-1.





Beckford admits that as he watched Bamford with his eye on the ball coming his way, he was hoping that the striker could match Van Persie's iconic effort.







"You know what, I saw a flash of Van Persie in the World Cup, that flying header", Beckford said on LUTV as he watched on.



"That's what I was expecting Patrick Bamford to do.





"I say expecting, more hoping", the former Leeds striker laughed.



Bamford's goal against Blackburn was his 15th of the season in the Championship, with the striker having made 40 appearances in the league for the Whites so far.



Leeds are next in action on Thursday when they welcome Stoke City to Elland Road; the Potters will arrive full of confidence after a 4-0 thrashing of Barnsley.

