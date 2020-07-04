Know What He’s Capable Of – David Moyes Aware of Newcastle Star’s Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager David Moyes has stressed he is aware of the threat that Andy Carroll can pose for Newcastle United and is keen for his side to look to deal with him on Sunday.



The former Hammer has clocked 16 league appearances under Steve Bruce for Newcastle so far this season and though he has yet to find the back of the net, he has chipped in with five assists.













The Premier League restart has seen Bruce turn to Carroll off the bench in all three of the Magpies' games and he played a key role in his side holding Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw.



Ahead of West Ham's trip to Newcastle, Moyes has stressed that he is aware of the problems that Carroll can cause and is keen for his defence to keep the tall striker at bay.





"We know what Andy is capable of", Moyes said at a press conference.







"His career has given him big clubs and he's been a big player.



"If he doesn't start, I have no doubt he'll play some part in the game, and we will do what we can to deal with him."



The West Ham manager also took time to praise the work put in by Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere, both of whom impressed him after coming on as substitutes in the 3-2 win against Chelsea.





"I think for us to get people coming off the bench to help us and score is good.



"I haven't really had the chance to work with Andriy and Jack, but to work with them both is encouraging and hopefully they can continue to add to the squad."



West Ham were boosted by their win over Chelsea, but are still looking to pick up more points to ease relegation worries.

