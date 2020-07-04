Leeds United Decide To Trigger Option To Keep Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will trigger the purchase option in the loan of young goalkeeper Illan Meslier.



The Whites snapped Meslier up last summer on loan from French outfit Lorient to provide cover for experienced goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.











He has impressed in Yorkshire and has been thrust into the team in recent weeks with Casilla serving a lengthy ban.



Leeds have seen enough to know they want to keep hold of Meslier and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they will trigger the purchase option.





Meslier is happy at Leeds and is expected to continue his adventure in English football at Elland Road.







Lorient have Paul Nardi between the sticks, having secured him from Monaco last summer, meaning the route to the spot between the sticks would be blocked if Meslier returned to France.



Meslier, 20, has made a total of six appearances so far for Leeds, keeping a clean sheet on three occasions.





Leeds will hope the shot-stopper can step up over the coming weeks as they look to secure promotion to the Premier League; the Whites sit top of the Championship and on course for the top flight.

