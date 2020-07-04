Rangers Star Eyeing Lengthy Run In Europa League Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is looking for the Gers to enjoy another long run in the Europa League in the 2020/21 season.



The Scottish giants have made waves in Europe under Steven Gerrard, enjoying memorable nights under the Ibrox lights, and they are still involved in this season's Europa League.











Rangers have a mountain to climb if they are to progress, with the Gers 3-1 down in the first leg of their last 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen and the second leg is set for early August.



Jack is already looking towards next season's Europa League and is keen for another long run, with the chance to test himself against players from different countries appealing to the midfielder.





He told Rangers TV: "Playing in Europe has been massive for me. You come away from the domestic league and you test yourself against top opposition.







"The Europa League has been great and I am sure all the players would say they have benefitted from the European runs.



"Hopefully, next year we can have another good run and have a successful season in general.





"With that and the experience of playing in Europe, that will only help me going into the international set-up.



"I have been fortunate to have a taste of it in the last few games and going forward, if my form is good enough, I hope to be a part of it", he added.



Despite Jack's Europa League ambitions, Rangers will be under pressure to put their full focus on domestic matters next term though as they bid to stop Celtic from retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

