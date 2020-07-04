Two Changes Made – Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against out-of-form Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this afternoon.



Tony Mowbray's side have lost their last two Championship games, going down against Wigan Athletic and Barnsley, and face a daunting task against league leaders Leeds.













Leeds have won six of their last seven meetings with Blackburn and won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season; they will start this game as big favourites to claim another three points.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa continues to be without goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and midfielder Adam Forshaw, while the club have sent striker Jean-Kevin Augustin back to RB Leipzig.





Bielsa, who makes two changes from Leeds' last team, picks Illan Meslier in goal, while at full-back he has Luke Ayling and Barry Douglas. In central defence, Leeds call upon Ben White and Liam Cooper, while Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich slot into midfield. Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts and Ezgjan Alioski support Patrick Bamford.







If Bielsa wants to make changes then he can look to his bench to shake things up, where options include Pablo Hernandez and Robbie Gotts. Helder Costa and Stuart Dallas are not in the matchday squad.





Leeds United Team vs Blackburn Rovers



Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, White, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Alioski, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Miazek, Berardi, Davis, Struijk, Stevens, Shackleton, Gotts, Poveda, Hernandez

