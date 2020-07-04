You Can’t Be Just Good At Rangers – Gers Talent Understand Level Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has revealed training with Gers first choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor has given him an estimate on what is demanded to start between the sticks for the Scottish giants.



McCrorie has recently penned a new contract with the Gers which will keep him at the club until 2023, with Rangers marking him out for big things.













The youngster spent most of his professional career away on loan to lower league and Championship sides Berwick Rangers, Greenock Morton and Queen of the South, before finally making another loan move to Premiership side Livingston.



The 22-year old shot-stopper admitted he looked up to McGregor as a kid when he was first at the club and was starting for the Gers and revealed he was lucky to have trained with him before he left the club in 2012.





McCrorie insists training with the Gers number 1 has made him realise the level he has to be at to take the reins over from the 38-year old in the future.







“Obviously when I was younger, he was number 1 at Rangers, so I was watching him as a kid and how successful the club was”, McCrorie told Rangers TV.



“And I was lucky enough before he left previously, I trained with him a few times, so I had an eye on how professional he was and his level.





“He's an international standard goalkeeper. I feel being at Rangers being a good goalkeeper is not enough, you need to be the best.



“So, I definitely got an eye for that pretty early on and I have always had that mindset that that’s the level you need to be at to be successful.”



McCrorie made eight appearances for Livingston in the Scottish Premiership after joining them in January before the season was cut short.

