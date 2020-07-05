He Was Really Impressive, Fantastic – Former Leeds Star Hails Whites Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes Barry Douglas produced his best performance in a Leeds United shirt in the Whites' 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.



Douglas, who has struggled to make an impact at Leeds since joining from Wolves in the summer of 2018, was handed a rare start at left-back.











The defender clocked the full 90 minutes at Ewood Park as Marcelo Bielsa's men moved a step closer to promotion to the Premier League.



Whelan was impressed by what Douglas served up against Blackburn and feels it was his best performance in a white shirt.





He thinks the real Douglas was on display at Blackburn, lauding his composure on the ball, quality left foot and engine to get up and down the left flank.







Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: "Yes [his best game for Leeds], I thought he was really impressive today, fantastic.



"Considering he has not played that much football, he's struggled with injuries, fantastic to see him out there.





"We know he's got the quality, we've not always seen it since his arrival at Elland Road, but today we definitely saw that real Barry Douglas we knew was there.



"Very composed on the ball, great left foot, good energy up and down, box to box, but defending absolutely quality", the former Leeds forward added.



Douglas will be hoping to keep his spot in the team for Stoke Cty's visit to Elland Road on Thursday afternoon, as the Whites look to record back to back victories.

