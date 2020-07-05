I’m Worried Stoke City Will Do This – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has admitted he is concerned that Stoke City will look at the game plan Luton Town put in place at Elland Road against Leeds United, as they shape up to face the Whites on Thursday.



Nathan Jones' struggling Luton side grabbed a 1-1 draw at Leeds last week, despite being tipped to be comfortably beaten by Marcelo Bielsa's Championship leaders.











Luton were compact and frustrated Leeds with their approach, then taking an opportunity when it came their way.



Leeds returned to winning ways on Saturday by beating Blackburn Rovers 3-1 at Ewood Park and next welcome Stoke on Thursday.





Whelan is concerned that Stoke will look at what Luton did so well against Leeds and try to replicate it.







"I'm worried that Stoke are going to look at DVDs from the Luton match, see how they went about it and how they came away with a point", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Ewood Park clash.



"I think it might be another one of those games on Thursday."





Leeds' win at Blackburn means they kept a six-point lead over third placed Brentford, but the Bees are in fine form, having won their last five games on the bounce, while fourth placed Fulham have now won back to back games since losing at Elland Road to position themselves to take advantage of any slip-ups.



And Whelan admits Leeds are still under pressure to get results.



"Other teams are still winning behind us, so the pressure is still on us.



"Between now and the Stoke game on Thursday we've got to make sure we are right, we are prepared, in a good place mentally and ready to go out there and leave everything on the field like we did today", he added.



After playing Stoke, Leeds face Swansea City, Barnsley, Derby County and Charlton Athletic.

